Singapore’s Star Travelers grounded

SINGAPORE, 5 January 2024: Singapore-based Star Travelers SG Pte Ltd (agency licence 03297) has been suspended from conducting travel agency activities effective 27 December 2023, according to the latest update from the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

The company was incorporated on 26 November 2018 with a paid-up capital of SGD100,000 and engaged in the business of a travel agency offering mainly outbound travel and an online marketplace for travel services.

Photo credit: Travel Related Users’ System (TRUST) website https://trust.stb.gov.sg.

The STB statement said the suspension resulted from the company’s failure to submit its annual business profile returns (ABPR) and audited statement of accounts (AA) within six months after the close of its financial year.

The suspension remains in place until further notice under Singapore’s Travel Agents Act 1975, until ‘Star Travelers’ submits its annual returns and audited statement of accounts, or for up to six months, whichever is earlier.

During the suspension, Star Travelers must fulfil its existing obligations to customers but will not be allowed to accept new travel bookings.

The submission of ABPR and AA are requirements under the Travel Agents Regulations 2017. A failure to submit the ABPR and AA within the stipulated deadline raises concern over a company’s ability to meet the minimum financial requirements as mandated under the Travel Agents Regulations.

STB reiterated that it “takes a serious view of errant travel agents and will not hesitate to take necessary actions to protect the reputation of Singapore’s travel industry.”

Singapore is the only country in ASEAN to update the international travel community on its decisions regarding the oversight of travel agencies.

For the most up-to-date list of licensed travel agents in Singapore, visit the Travel Related Users’ System (TRUST) website https://trust.stb.gov.sg.