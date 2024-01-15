Give more than you take alliance

SINGAPORE, 16 January 2024: Amadeus joins the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance to bring its travel expertise to support a more responsible hospitality sector.

Amadeus says it “sees great potential to work alongside and connect with hospitality industry stakeholders and contribute to the alliance’s goal of Net Positive Hospitality – ensuring the industry gives back to destinations more than it takes.”

The Sustainable Hospitality Alliance, with donor members including 27 world-leading hotel companies with a combined reach of over 50,000 properties, brings together hospitality companies and the wider hospitality value chain, such as owners, investors, and suppliers to address key challenges affecting people and places around the world related to hospitality.

As part of its membership, Amadeus will hold a permanent position on the senior advisory council, which was established to provide strategic advice, create a network of influential leaders, and drive change towards Net-Positive Hospitality. Key areas of focus for Amadeus include education, accessibility and helping travellers and guests make informed decisions.

Sustainable Hospitality Alliance CEO Glenn Mandziuk says: “Having Amadeus’ broad, global travel expertise in discussion with the alliance is a game changer and onboarding Amadeus to our senior advisory council is an important step in tackling the challenges the hospitality industry faces.

Amadeus’s president of hospitality, Francisco Pérez-Lozao Rüter, adds: ” Thanks to our position as a global travel technology provider, we look forward to making a meaningful contribution to the alliance. By sharing insights and experiences based on our best practices across all travel sectors, we aspire to help accelerate the advancement of the industry’s goals toward net-positive hospitality.”