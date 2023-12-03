The Philippines makes a splash at DEMA show

MANILA, 4 December 2023: The Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines and the Philippine Department of Tourism office in the US reaffirmed the country’s status as a premier dive destination by generating PHP306.1 million in sales at the Diving Equipment and Marketing Association show held recently in New Orleans USA.

The sales estimate at this year’s show was up 60% compared to the DEMA show in 2022, which was held in Florida, USA.

Photo credit: TPB

Earlier this year, the Philippines was named Best Dive Destination by the Dive, Resort and Travel Show in Taiwan and Malaysia and Asia’s Best Dive Destination by the World Travel Awards.

“Recently, we were honoured as Asia’s Leading Dive Destination at the World Travel Awards 2023, a title that the Philippines proudly maintained for five consecutive years since 2019. This is no small feat and a big source of national pride for us. Leveraging this achievement, we seize all opportunities to actively promote diving as a key tourism product of the Philippines, specifically focusing on the American market through the DEMA Show,” said TPB Chief Operating Officer Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles.

Sixteen private sector companies joined the DEMA sales and networking. They comprised Atlantis Dive Resorts & Liveaboards, Kokays Maldito Dive Resort, Magic Resorts Philippines, Lalaguna Villas Luxury Dive Resort & Spa, Amun Ini Beach Resort & Spa / Salaya Beach Houses, El Galleon Dive Resort/Asia Divers, Crystal Blue Resort, Atmosphere Resorts & Spa, Discovery Fleet, Seadoors Liveaboard, Aiyanar Beach and Dive Resort, Kasai Village Dive Inc., Scandi Divers, and MY Resolute (Liveaboard), and the country’s flag carrier Philippine Airlines. The Philippines pavilion at the show showcased the country’s top dive sites in Batangas, Puerto Galera, Cebu, Bohol, Negros Oriental and Palawan.

(Source: TPB)