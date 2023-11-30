BWH expands Premier Collection in Vietnam

SINGAPORE 1 December 2023: BWH Hotels, a global hospitality network comprising WorldHotels, Best Western Hotels & Resorts and SureStay Hotels, has announced the signing of The Sailing Quy Nhon, BW Premier Collection by Best Western in Qyat Nhon on Vietnam’s central coast

Located in the centre of Quy Nhon, a seafront city in Vietnam’s Binh Dinh province, the upscale hotel will comprise one high-rise tower (Tower A) of a new mixed-use development overlooking the ocean.

Photo credit: BWH.

The Sailing Quy Nhon, BW Premier Collection is set to become a new landmark in Quy Nhon on the doorstep of the city’s downtown offices, attractions and beaches. Binh Dinh’s natural and cultural sights are also within easy reach, including Hon Kho Island, Ky Co Beach, Ong Nui Temple and Thap Doi Towers. Phu Cat Airport, which is just 30 km away, is served by scheduled flights to and from major cities in Vietnam, including Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

The Sailing Quy Nhon, BW Premier Collection joins BWH Hotel’s expanding portfolio of hotels and resorts in Vietnam, which currently comprises five operating properties – Best Western Premier Sapphire Ha Long, Best Western Premier Sonasea Phu Quoc, Best Western Premier Sonasea Villas Phu Quoc, Best Western Premier Marvella Nha Trang, and Caravelle Saigon, a member of the WorldHotels Elite.