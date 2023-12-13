Swans take to the Sea

SINGAPORE, 14 December 2023: Princess Cruises has announced a dynamic new partnership with Australia’s most supported AFL club, the Sydney Swans, becoming the team’s Official Cruise Partner.

Princess Cruises will play a pivotal role in supporting the Swans during the upcoming 2024 and 2025 seasons by hosting exclusive onboard events during its cruise season, creating memorable experiences for AFL enthusiasts and players alike. Sydney Swans members can also look forward to exclusive cruise offers.

As an early demonstration of the new partnership, Princess Cruises recently hosted former Sydney Swans captain and AFL icon Josh Kennedy aboard Coral Princess. During his stay, Kennedy engaged guests with a special sports trivia event, participated in an insightful interview as part of Princess’s Discovery at Sea programme, and even lent a hand in pouring the champagne tower on a formal night.

Retired Sydney Swans star Heath Grundy was a guest speaker aboard Coral Princess on a Round Australia cruise, entertaining guests with tales of playing on the hallowed SCG field.