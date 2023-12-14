KUCHING 15 December 2024: Sarawak will host the ASIACRAFT Expo & Conference 6 to 8 December 2024 at the Borneo Convention Centre, in Kuching.

Organisers of the show and the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, Sarawak, announced details of the 2024 event at a press conference earlier this week, saying the objective is to become Malaysia’s Premier International Craft and Creative Industry event.

Photo credit: Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak.

In the long run, the expo will support the craft industry and expand markets worldwide through digital transformation through online channels.

Chairing the ASIACRAFT 2024 Organising Committee is YB Datuk Snowdan anak Lawan, Deputy Minister (Creative Industry and Performing Arts), Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts.

“In addition to the opening up of new markets and assisting the craft and creative arts industry in adopting digital technologies, including ‘onboarding’ e-commerce platforms, ASIACRAFT 2024 will incorporate both B2B and B2C elements to provide exhibitors the opportunity to meet both trade buyers and sell to consumers,” the deputy minister explained.

YB Datuk Snowdan cautioned that promoting crafts and the creative industry depends on the adoption of digital tools to reach worldwide markets, prompting the committee to adopt the 2024 Expo theme: “Transformation of the Craft and Creative Industry in the Digital Economy”.

ASIACRAFT 2024 Expo and Conference, which is expected to attract 200 exhibiting companies from Malaysia, China, India, Indonesia, Philippines and Thailand, will highlight Sarawak’s rich heritage of traditional crafts, arts and housewares and promote its products in the international markets.

ASIACRAFT 2024 will present B2B and B2C channels during the three-day event, firstly for business and trade visitors, on Friday, 6 December. Consumers and international visitors will join the event on 7 and 8 December to buy handicrafts or to appreciate the artistic and creative works of artisans demonstrating their skills during the show.

For more information, visit www.asiacraftexpo.com

For information on Sarawak visit www.sarawaktourism.com