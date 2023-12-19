SINGAPORE, 20 December 2023: Pandaw Cruises confirmed this week that it will introduce revised cruises on the Ganges for its 14 and seven-night itineraries starting September 2024 to accommodate navigational changes on the iconic Indian river.

Pandaw, a leading river cruise specialist in India and Southeast Asia, will introduce an updated 14-night ‘All Ganges’ expedition between Kolkata and Varanasi and a revised seven-night ‘Lower Ganges’ sailing between Kolkata and Farakka. It will also introduce a brand new seven-night ‘Upper Ganges’ itinerary sailing through the beautiful state of Bihar between Varanasi and Farakka.

All sailings through April 2024, plus the Brahmaputra itinerary, remain unchanged.

Commenting on the updated Ganges cruises, Pandaw noted it has made several changes over the years to its iconic sailings on the Ganges, mainly due to navigational challenges and also to adapt Pandaw operations in India.

“After years of experience, we now have a very good sense of how best to navigate this most holy of rivers whilst offering discerning travellers the best options to explore this vast country in comfort and style,” the media statement explained. “With even more choices and improved itineraries, there has never been a better time to book your next expedition with Pandaw in India.”

Bookings are open for 2024/25 sailings, including reserving a preferred cabin.

Visit pandaw.com or contact us at [email protected]

The All Ganges

VARANASI TO KOLKATA

12 or 14 nights

FROM USD8,000

The Lower Ganges River

KOLKATA TO BARANGAR

Seven nights

FROM USD3,376

The Upper Ganges River

VARANASI TO FARAKKA

Seven nights

FROM USD4,500

