ONYX’s Sharma brand expands

SINGAPORE, 19 December 2023: ONYX Hospitality Group will expand its serviced apartment brand, Shama, with five new properties across Asia, the hotel group announced recently.

In a press statement, the group “recognises the increasing demand for serviced apartments, particularly in the post-pandemic era, and is confident that these new additions will meet the needs of business, leisure, and the growing segment of ‘Bleisure’ travellers.”

Photo credit: ONYX. Sharma Central Hong Kong.

ONYX introduces five new Shama properties: Two in China (including Hong Kong), two in Malaysia, and one in Thailand, with opening dates for 2024. The group currently operates 16 Shama locations: six in Thailand and 10 in China (including six in Hong Kong).

Shama openings in 2024. China, including Hong Kong – Shama Hub Metro South Hong Kong, Shama Hub Qiantang; Thailand – Shama Luxe Sathorn; Malaysia – Shama Medini Malaysia, Shama Suasana Johor Bahru.