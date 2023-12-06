MH launches Ahmedabad flights

KUALA LUMPUR, 7 December 2023: Malaysia Airlines introduced flights from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KUL) to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (AMD) in Ahmedabad, India, with a send-off ceremony at KLIA on 1 December.

Flight MH106 took off on its maiden journey to AMD at 1850 local time. The airline schedules four weekly flights departing on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Photo credit: Malaysia Airlines.

The send-off event was attended by Captain Nasaruddin A. Bakar, Chief Operating Officer of Malaysia Airlines; Dersenish Aresandiran, Chief Commercial Officer of Airlines (MAG); together with senior officials from MAG and Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB).

With the addition of this new route, Malaysia Airlines now offers point-to-point connectivity from Kuala Lumpur to nine key destinations in India, providing passengers with increased options for travel between the two countries.

The airline already operates direct flights to New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Amritsar and Trivandrum. In addition, the airline also recently announced that beginning 15 January 2024, it will be increasing its frequency to Amritsar from two times weekly to four times weekly following strong demands and load factor performance.

Flight schedule