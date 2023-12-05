New JW Resort underway in Bohol

MANILA, 6 December 2023: The Philippines Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco visited Panglao earlier this week for the groundbreaking of the JW Marriott Panglao Island Resort and Residences in Bohol Province.

The secretary’s visit coincided with Bohol being declared the country’s first-ever UNESCO Global Geopark.

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco congratulates hotel developer Apple One.

“On behalf of the Department of Tourism, I congratulate this beautiful island province of Bohol, JW Marriott, and Apple One on this milestone. The groundbreaking signals confidence in the Philippines and its continued resurgence in global tourism,” the tourism chief said in her address.

She stressed that the government’s vision is not just for the country to recover after the devastating effects of the pandemic but to transform and elevate the quality of tourism offerings for the Philippines and to push for investments to come to the country.

She cited the JW Marriott Resort and Residence under development in Bohol province as a signal “that the country is ready to take its place as Asia’s next tourism powerhouse.”

She also assured local stakeholders that the current administration will continue to strengthen the foundation for tourism by investing in infrastructure, connectivity, and digitalisation and introducing innovation to the country’s tourism portfolio.

Colliers reported earlier in November that AppleOne Group, the developer of Bohol’s newest hotel property, has signed a management with Marriott International for the JW Marriott Residences in Panglao Island, Bohol, which is located on a seven-hectare site with views of Maribojoc Bay.

Construction of the first five-star hotel development in Bohol should begin during the first quarter of 2023.