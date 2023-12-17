Lufthansa Group return to Tel Aviv in January

SINGAPORE, 18 December 2023: Lufthansa Group Airlines plans to resume flights to Tel Aviv starting 8 January 8, 2024, with 20 flights weekly.

Meanwhile, flights to Beirut (Lebanon) resumed on 15 December. Both the Tel Aviv and Beirut flights by the group airlines will use A320s.

Lufthansa Group Fahnen LAC

In the first phase, Lufthansa Airlines will initially offer four weekly flights from Frankfurt to Tel Aviv and three weekly flights from Munich.

Austrian Airlines is planning eight weekly connections and SWISS five weekly flights. This will give the Lufthansa Group airlines 20 weekly connections to and from Tel Aviv, corresponding to around 30% of the regular flight schedule.

This flight schedule offers convenient transfer connections from Israel to North America via the Frankfurt, Munich, Vienna and Zurich hubs. The schedule will be published on Monday, 18 December, when bookings will open for all flights.

Lufthansa Group Airlines suspended its scheduled flights to and from Tel Aviv on 9 October 2023. The flights to Beirut (Lebanon), which have also been suspended, were resumed last week by Lufthansa, SWISS and Eurowings.