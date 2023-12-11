SINGAPORE, 12 December 2023: Pandaw’s 2023/24 sailing season is in full force as Asia’s river cruise specialist welcomes many returning Pandaw members and first-timers aboard the distinctive vessels that explore rivers in Southeast Asia and India.

Looking ahead to 2024, occupancy remains high, and Pandaw reports the majority of preferred staterooms are already booked. However, a few cabins remain available for last-minute bookers, with the river ship operator offering incentives.

Last-minute bookers can enjoy complimentary drinks packages or package upgrades for members when they book an expedition of seven or more nights sailing before July 2024. You can take advantage of this special offer when you book a qualifying expedition by noting ‘last min drinks’ alongside your booking reference. Once the deposit has been paid, the complementary drinks package will be added.

With limited cabins remaining across all destinations for early 2024, book today to benefit from this offer and join Pandaw for an adventure on the rivers of Asia.

To book, visit pandaw.com, email [email protected]

