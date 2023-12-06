Etihad and TAP Air team up with codeshares

SINGAPORE, 7 December 2023: Etihad Airways and TAP Air Portugal are rolling out codeshare flights that deliver connectivity for passengers of both airlines to a raft of destinations in each other’s networks.

The partnership provides Etihad’s customers easy one-stop access to destinations across the TAP network. These include cities such as Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo in Brazil and San Francisco and Miami in the USA.

Photo credit: Etihad Airways.

Additionally, the enchanting African resort island of São Tomé is among the picturesque locations available through this collaboration, and customers can also connect with Madeira, Malaga, Seville, and Valencia in Europe, as well as Marrakech and Dakar in Africa.

The codeshare lets guests streamline their journeys by making a single booking with one check-in process at the start and the added convenience of transferring their baggage to their final destination.

Etihad’s chief revenue officer Arik De said: “This collaboration provides our guests with convenient one-stop access to 26 of TAP’s fantastic leisure and business destinations.

“Equally, it expands the choices available to TAP customers travelling from Europe to Abu Dhabi, allowing them to explore our home’s inviting hospitality and rich culture and seamlessly connect to a selection of our destinations in the GCC and Seychelles.

The agreement follows the start of Etihad’s non-stop services to Lisbon earlier this year. It enables both Etihad and TAP customers to connect to each other’s network through Frankfurt and London Heathrow.

As well as connecting customers to Etihad’s network, it will make it even easier for visitors to visit Abu Dhabi with its enthralling array of attractions, ranging from the Louvre Abu Dhabi architectural masterpiece to adrenaline-filled adventures at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi.

The new codeshare came into effect on 5 December 2023.