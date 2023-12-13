BANGKOK, 14 December 2023: Centara Hotels & Resorts announced its recognition as “The Best Employer in the Kincentric Best Employers – Thailand 2023” earlier this week.

This prestigious accolade, awarded by leading global HR consulting company Kincentric, celebrates Centara’s commitment to fostering a culture that encourages individual growth and innovation among its workforce.

The Kincentric Best Employers Award arrives as the stunning culmination of Centara’s 40th anniversary year, marking four decades of providing unparalleled experiences for guests and support for its employees. This recognition underlines Centara’s ability to inspire incomparable commitment and superior performance of its team, drive business success through effective people-centric strategies, and sustain long-term growth while cultivating a thriving workplace environment.

“We are honoured to be named Kincentric Best Employer Award Thailand 2023. This accolade stands as a testament to forty years of dedication to nurturing both our guests’ experiences and our employees’ professional journeys”, said Thirayuth Chirathivat, CEO of Centara Hotels & Resorts. “We are immensely proud of this achievement and believe it reinforces our commitment to making Centara The Place To Be Best Workplace.”

Centara Hotels & Resorts executive vice president of human resources Siriwan Wangthamrong commented: “Receiving the Kincentric Best Employer in Thailand 2023 award is a proud testament to Centara’s vibrant workplace culture. Our HR team is dedicated to executing our people strategy, which revolves around four core pillars: Great Leaders, Great System and Process, Great Development, Great Culture in the workplace, and Social Sustainability. These pillars create an environment where individuals can thrive, innovate, and contribute meaningfully to our collective success.”

With over 50 years of employee research and decades of experience and specialist expertise in culture and engagement, leadership assessment and development, HR and talent advisory, and diversity, equity and inclusion, Kincentric partners with organisations to improve their health from the inside, transform at scale and achieve Best Employer levels of performance.

