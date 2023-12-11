Amadeus tracks festive season trends

SINGAPORE, 12 December 2023: Amadeus data reveals Mexico, South Africa, and Thailand are the top hotel destinations for Christmas and New Year’s travel, according to booking data insights from Amadeus.

The dominant trend showing up in the global distribution system’s forward-looking market insights indicated Los Cabos, Cape Town, and Phuket top the travellers’ favourites list.

Photo credit: Amadeus

Amadeus’ Demand360®+ data up until 27 November 2023 showed global hotel occupancy for Christmas and New Year’s weeks is already at 23%. This is up 10 % from the same time last year. Globally, occupancy levels this festive season are trending ahead of 2022, reflecting a return of confidence in travel and a desire for warmer climates in some of the leading destinations.

According to hotel occupancy, the top destinations globally are:

Los Cabos, Mexico 77% Cape Town, South Africa, 71% Phuket, Thailand 69% Cancun, Mexico 69% Honolulu, Hawaii 64% Tokyo, Japan 61% Maldives 59% Sydney, Australia 58% Taipei, Taiwan 58% Kahului, Hawaii 57%

The top destinations in APAC are:

Phuket 69% Tokyo 61% Maldives 59% Sydney 58% Bali 51% Bangkok 51% Osaka 50% Melbourne 47% Mumbai 44% Singapore 42%

Sydney has seen an increase of 29% over 2022, as it sits higher on the list for this year. Osaka has also seen an increase in demand, up 16% compared with 2022.

During this festive season, travellers prioritise sun, nature, gastronomy, and culture, contributing to high occupancy levels across APAC and LATAM. Compared to last year, APAC is trending 8% higher, EMEA 7%, LATAM 4%, and NORAM is on par with 2022. Los Cabos, the top market, has seen a 16% increase in bookings since 2022.

The data also reveals travellers still book accommodations close to their intended travel dates. Booking lead times remain short as 56% of travellers worldwide make hotel reservations within a week of their trip, up 4% compared with 2022.

“Christmas and New Year’s is a busy time for hoteliers, and we see increased popularity in the APAC and LATAM regions as travellers look to book getaways,” said Amadeus regional vice president of hospitality, Asia Pacific Edward Wright. “Having access to comprehensive, forward-looking business intelligence data is important because it allows hoteliers to identify booking patterns and revenue opportunities so they can still drive last-minute demand while ensuring their property is staffed and ready to provide a great guest experience”.

The data is based on insight from Amadeus’ Demand360+ business intelligence as of 27 November for the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s, 24 December 2023 -6 January 2024

