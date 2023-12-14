AirAsia offers India fare bargains

KUALA LUMPUR, 15 December 2023: AirAsia celebrates the recent announcement of visa-free travel from India to Malaysia by announcing special promotional fares for a limited time on routes between the two countries.

Following the Malaysian government’s recent announcement, Indian citizens can now enjoy visa-free travel to Malaysia, a groundbreaking initiative that will spur demand for travel to Malaysia.

Photo Caption: (From left) Bo Lingam, Group CEO of AirAsia Aviation Group; Deputy High Commissioner of India to Malaysia, Ms Subhashini and Riad Asmat, CEO of AirAsia Malaysia at the press conference of the celebration of visa-free entry from India to Malaysia today.

This initiative marks a significant milestone in fostering stronger ties between the two nations, and to commemorate this, AirAsia announced steps to boost inter-country travel with a new route launch to Thiruvananthapuram (starting 21 February 2024) and special fares between Malaysia and India.

This is in addition to AirAsia’s announcement of a significant increase in services between Malaysia and India, totalling an impressive 69 weekly flights starting in the first quarter of 2024, with up to 1.5 million seats per year.

Until 24 December 2024, travellers can book flights to seven destinations in South India within AirAsia’s network for a very special promotional price. Fly to Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, Kochi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata and soon Thiruvananthapuram for MYR189* all in one way. Travellers from India visiting Malaysia can fly directly to and from Kuala Lumpur from any of these routes for just INR4,999*. The Travel period commences immediately and ends on 30 September 2024.

AirAsia Malaysia CEO Riad Asmat said: “The 30-day visa-free entry for Indian citizens to Malaysia is undoubtedly one of the year’s highlightsyear’s highlights for us at AirAsia. We have always strived to enhance the regional connectivity between India and Malaysia ever since we launched our very first route to India in 2008. For this, we extend our humblest gratitude to the Malaysian government for this significant decision that will surely boost our local tourism and foster better cultural exchange.

AirAsia offers eight routes directly from India to Malaysia in both northern and southern cities ‒ Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, Kochi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata via its short-haul airline AirAsia Malaysia (flight code AK) and to New Delhi and Amritsar via medium haul affiliate airline AirAsia X (flight code D7).

In February 2024, AirAsia will commence flights to Thiruvananthapuram in the southern state of Kerala, making it the second direct route to the state after Kochi.

*Promotional all-in fares quoted are for one-way travel, inclusive of taxes, MAVCOM fees, fuel surcharges, and other relevant fees. Other terms and conditions apply.