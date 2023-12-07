Air India’s data goes to Cloud

SINGAPORE, 8 December 2023: Air India has successfully migrated to cloud-only IT infrastructure, having closed its historic data centres in Mumbai and New Delhi.

It makes Air India one of the first global airlines to have moved all computational workloads exclusively to the Cloud, enabling it to accelerate and roll out new digital innovations and applications.

Photo credit: Air India. The airline’s brand new Airbus A320neo lands in Delhi.

Closing the data centres delivers a net saving of nearly USD1 million in annual expenses.

Phuket flights go daily on 9 January 2024

Meanwhile, the airline will start a four-weekly service from Delhi to Phuket on 15 December and upgrade the frequency to daily flights on 9 January 2024.

That move will intensify competition with Indigo, which introduced daily flights to Phuket in 2022. Indigo sells a roundtrip ticket on the route for around USD390. Once Air India starts its four weekly flights on 15 December, the average roundtrip fare on the Delhi-Phuket route could drop to USD300, according to booking sites that monitor fare averages.

Air India’s flights to Phuket do not show on Skyscanner, but Trip.com quotes a roundtrip fare starting at USD579.

The airline will deploy an A320 Neo aircraft to fly the route on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. Flight time is four hours and 10 minutes.

Flight AI 378 will depart from Delhi at 0110 and arrive in Phuket at 0710.

Flight AI 379 will take off from Phuket at 0810 and land in Delhi at 1050.

Departure times will remain unchanged when the airline increases flights to daily on the Delhi-Phuket route on 9 January 2024.

Air India also operates 20 weekly flights to Bangkok, with daily nonstop flights from Delhi and Mumbai and six weekly from Kolkata.