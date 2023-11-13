Thai Vietjet adds flights to China

BANGKOK, 14 November 2023: Thai Vietjet responds to Thailand’s granting visa-free travel to China’s nationals by expanding its international flight network to meet the increase in travel demand on routes from Shanghai and Hangzhou to Bangkok.

The airline will introduce two new routes linking Thailand and China’s Shanghai and Hangzhou using an A320 aircraft. Flights start on 6 December to Shanghai and 20 December to Hangzhou.

On the Bangkok to Shanghai sector, daily flights will depart Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK) at 1640 and arrive at Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG) at 2200.

The return flight will depart Shanghai at 2305 and land in Bangkok at 0255 the following day.

Four weekly flights will operate from Bangkok to Hangzhou International Airport (HGH) every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Thai Vietjet offers zero fares (excluding taxes, fees, and extra add-on services) for bookings made between 15 and 24 November 2023 and valid for travel from 6 December 2023 to 30 March 2024 for the Bangkok – Shanghai service and from 20 December 2023 to 30 March 2024 for the Bangkok – Hangzhou service.

The temporary tourist visa exemption scheme for passport holders of the People’s Republic of China ends on 29 February 2024.