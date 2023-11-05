Himalayas to Pacific Ocean flights

SINGAPORE, 27 October 2023: You might have to look at Google Maps first, but Alii Palau Airlines and Changi Airport Group announced last week a new route directly connecting Singapore to Koror, Palau, to be operated by Royal Bhutan Airlines (Drukair) home-based in Bhutan on the Indian continent.

The flight commencing on 23 November will connect three destinations – Bhutan, Singapore and Palau – and yes, Palau is in the western Pacific Ocean 950 miles southeast of the Philippines, and Bhutan is a landlocked mountainous kingdom in South Asia situated in the Eastern Himalayas, between China in the north and India in the south.

The launch of the new once-weekly service follows the signing of an open skies agreement in October 2022 between Singapore and Palau. Flying from Bhutan via Singapore Changi Airport to Palau, Drukair will connect Singapore to two of the world’s most pristine destinations, but the contrast could not be more dramatic – snow-capped Bhutan Himalayas and Palau’s tropical Pacific Ocean beaches.

Palau, an archipelago in the western Pacific Ocean*, is renowned for its untouched natural beauty. With crystal-clear waters, thriving coral reefs, and lush forests, it offers a variety of outdoor adventures, including snorkelling, diving, hiking, and wildlife encounters. The Rock Islands Southern Lagoon, a UNESCO World Heritage site, boasts some of the most picturesque landscapes on Earth.

Alii Palau Airlines managing partner Akanksha Johri said: “Alii Palau Airlines is delighted to introduce a new era of convenience with our direct flight, effectively opening the gateway to paradise. Palau is now just a five-hour flight away from Singapore, and we firmly believe that this new route will be a game-changer for those who were previously deterred by long flight durations. With our non-stop route from

The inaugural commercial flight from Singapore to Palau is scheduled for 23 November 2023 using an Airbus A320neo with 140 seats – a two-class configuration comprising 120 seats in economy class and 20 in business class seats.

A once-weekly flight is scheduled at the start and increases to twice-weekly on Thursdays and Sundays as travel demand grows.

The flight will depart from Singapore at 0020 and arrive in Koror (ROR) at 0640.

From Koror (ROR), the flight departs at 0740 and arrives in Singapore at 1130.

Tickets sales opened on 30 October on www.flyaliipalau.pw

*Where’s Palau

Palau is the westernmost island of the Micronesia region of the Pacific Ocean. It is less than 2,000 miles south of Japan, 3,815 miles southeast of India, 400 miles north of Papua New Guinea, 950 miles southeast of the Philippines, and 830 miles southwest of Guam.