LONDON, 10 November 2023: Sabah’s announcement of the UNESCO triple crown achievement during the WTM earlier this week ignited intense curiosity, leaving many tour operators eager to learn more about the latest developments in the state.

Industry leaders, influencers, and avid travellers are all clamouring for deeper insights into Sabah’s UNESCO sites.

Global gem: Sabah is now the proud owner of a Unesco triple crown site following the declaration of Kinabalu National Geopark as a Unesco Global Geopark. Photo: Sin Chew. www.thestar.com.my

This monumental achievement has not gone unnoticed globally, with extensive coverage in international travel media.

Sabah Tourism Board (STB) chief executive officer Noredah Othman said this augurs well with STB’s efforts to lure international visitors to Sabah.

“It’s heartening to note that our decision to launch the triple crown at the World Travel Market 2023 has fueled our mission to entice international visitors to the captivating landscapes of Sabah,” she said.

Prominent international media outlets such as Breaking Travel News, eTurbo News, Travel and Tour World, Travel Industry Network Media, and TTR Weekly, among others, have all featured Sabah’s outstanding accomplishments.

Commenting on the WTM, Noredah said Sabah Tourism has been a consistent presence at this renowned travel event for the last 30 years.

“Every year, our participation at WTM is essential, especially after the pandemic. We have seen a strong rebound from the UK market, and we are delighted to be here.

“For the first time in many years, we have our own dedicated space, and we have nine operators representing Sabah at WTM. This positions us for substantial growth in the coming year,” she told international media.

The nine operators are Borneo Adventure, Borneo Escapade Tour; Shangri-La Rasa Ria Kota Kinabalu; Borneo Eco Tours; Borneo Trails Tours and Travel; Borneo Sandakan Tours; Rustic Borneo Travel; Sepilok Tropical Wildlife Adventure; and Borneo Nature Tours.

Leading the Sabah delegation is State Assistant Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister cum Sabah Tourism Chairman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai.

The Sabah Tourism Board also extended its gratitude to Tourism Malaysia, especially the Malaysian High Commission in London, for their continuous support for Sabah.

To a question on sustainability, Noredah underscored the long-standing commitment of Sabah’s tourism practices to sustainability.

“Sustainability has been at the core of our tourism practices. Our iconic products have always been conservation first, and tourism complements our conservation efforts. Therefore, we can proudly say that our tourism is inherently sustainable,” she affirmed.

Noredah also highlighted the vital role of events like WTM in maintaining Sabah’s status as a coveted destination for global travellers.

“Events like this bring together travel professionals, tour operators, travel agencies, and stakeholders worldwide. Witnessing how the Sabah Tourism team forges valuable connections that can lead to increased tourism business and collaboration, we are confident that STB will remain dedicated to promoting Sabah,” she remarked.

For more information visit www.sabahtourism.com.