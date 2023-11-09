Priceless art sails with Seven Seas

SINGAPORE, 10 November 2023: Regent Seven Seas Cruises unveiled details of its latest multi-million-dollar art collection earlier this week, to be displayed on board the line’s newest ship, Seven Seas Grandeur.

The 1,600-piece collection, predominantly featuring contemporary art, took nearly two years to curate and commission, sourcing from artists and galleries worldwide. The catalogue of works will debut when the new ship launches this month.

Photo credit: Regent Seven Seas. The 750-passenger Seven Seas Grandeur debuts in November 2023.

In addition, Regent will introduce a digital art tour – Art Experience – available through the new Regent Mobile App, which will also be launched on Seven Seas Grandeur.

Via the App, the digital art tour allows guests to connect with the artwork and the artist who created the piece. Using expert technology, luxury travellers can scan select artworks via the App, and discover a film connecting them to the artist, their process, and their inspiration for the piece.

The new Regent Mobile App will also allow guests on board to review the daily programme guide Passages, view the shore excursion catalogue, all restaurant menus, and ship phone directory.

Regent’s art director Sarah Hall Smith, spent close to two years piecing together the art collection on board Seven Seas Grandeur, having also assisted it in curating collections on board sister ships Seven Seas Splendor and Seven Seas Explorer.

“Seven Seas Grandeur is inspired by the past, reimagined for the future and we’ve endeavoured to mirror this with a fascinating onboard art collection,” said Smith. “The artwork featured on Seven Seas Grandeur includes work from some of the most notable artists of our time, from Pablo Picasso to Eduardo Arranz-Bravo, as well as installations and features such as the largest hand-woven tapestry on board a Regent ship, a hand-cast glass Bonsai Cherry Tree Sculpture and first Fabergé egg to live permanently at sea.”

Seven Seas Grandeur’s curated art collection features artists worldwide across dozens of mediums, including sculpture, original paintings and photographs.