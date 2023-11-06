DUBAI, 3 November 2023: As the Emirates and Penélope Cruz ad campaign plays on TV screens across multiple countries in English and Spanish, Emirates has released an exclusive behind-the-scenes video showcasing the vast production required for a TV campaign shot on a giant aircraft, as well as Emirates Cabin Crew embracing the opportunity to interview Cruz.

Academy Award-winning actor and philanthropist Penélope Cruz flew to Dubai for a week to film the campaign, a polished series of ads showing Cruz sampling all the exclusive luxuries that Emirates First and Business Class customers experience, from a crafted beverage in the A380 Onboard Lounge to an indulgent shower above the clouds, cheering for a football game shown on live TV, to enjoying generous helpings of luxury caviar. The new behind-the-scenes footage features two Emirates Cabin Crew discovering how it all comes together, with some exclusive comments about the experience from Penélope herself.

An Emirates production takes a lot of work and a team of hundreds of experts to make it happen. Here are some impressive facts about the filming process:

1. More than 160 people were involved on the ground in the filming of these ads – 36 international crew and 125 local crew and cast.

2. Penélope Cruz was filmed inside of Emirates signature aircraft – the iconic ‘double-decker’ aircraft, the A380.

3. The shoot was planned and organised in record time and totalled 1,488 production person-hours – which equates to around 165 working days.

4. Because the filming took place on a real aircraft at the airport, all 160 people needed special permission from the UAE authorities to access the restricted and highly secure area.

5. 10 large trucks were needed to carry all the catering items and filming equipment.

6. Emirates built a designated Green Room in the hangar for the cast to wait in while off-set.

7. For security reasons, all filming equipment had to be unloaded, scanned, checked and loaded on airside trucks and stored in a hangar near the aircraft.

8. To create ‘cinematic lighting’ inside an A380, it was essential to create lighting platforms using eight scissor lifts and boom lifts.

9. The lucky cabin crew to meet and interview Cruz were Doyle Kim from Australia and Alessandra Piper from the UK.

10. Each of the new TV spots was directed and brought to life by Robert Stromberg, a double Oscar-winning Hollywood director. At the same time, production house Ridley Scott Associates also supported the series of TV spots and Framestore – the multi-award-winning creative studio for special effects.

