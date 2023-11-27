Macao to flick the festive light switch

MACAO, 28 November 2023: Festive season lights switch on 2 December 2023 and will illuminate landmarks and streets until 25 February 2024

Organised by the Macao Government Tourism Office in collaboration with the six integrated resorts, “Light up Macao 2023”, the spectacular light displays adopt the theme “Dazzling Wonderland.”

The enchanting light arts will illuminate the city starting at 1900 daily at the Macao Peninsula, Taipa and Coloane.

Announcing details of “Light up Macao 2023” at a press conference last week, MGTO director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes said the spectacular displays would span across a series of major festivities, such as the Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao SAR, Winter Solstice, Christmas, New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, Chinese New Year, Valentine’s Day, Renri and Chinese Lantern Festival.

Lasting for almost three months, the festive lights will dazzle at 34 locations across seven districts as follows: Central District, Praia do Manduco District, Nam Van District, Zona Nova de Aterros do Porto Exterior (NAPE), Northern District, Taipa and Coloane. There will be 36 light installations, 20 interactive installations and three mapping show venues.

Light up themes

“Light up Macao 2023” will adopt different subthemes such as “Blooming Splendour” at Central District, “Light Up! Porto-A-Ma” at Praia do Manduco District, “Dancing Butterflies and Blooming Wonders” at Nam Van District, “Travel Around the Universe” at NAPE, “Joyful Journey” at Northern District, “Fantasy Fairyland” in Taipa and “Coloane Ambassadors” in Coloane. Residents and visitors can experience the Dazzling Wonderland in Macao. The installations will be on from 1900 to 2200.

SIX integrated resort enterprises in Macao will design and coordinate the installations in different districts. They are SJM Resorts for the central district, MGM for Praia do Manduco district, Wynn Resorts (Macau) for Nam Van district, Galaxy Entertainment Group for NAPE, Melco Resorts & Entertainment for Taipa and Sands China for Coloane.