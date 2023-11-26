Qatar extends FIFA partnership

DOHA, 27 November 2023: Qatar Airway has renewed a longstanding partnership with FIFA until 2030 as the association’s Global Airline Partner.

Through a dedicated Qatar Airways booking platform, it opens the door for football fans to buy exclusive travel packages, including match tickets, flights, and accommodation for specific FIFA tournaments.

Qatar Airways Group chief executive officer Engr Badr Mohammed Al-Meer (right) and FIFA president Gianni Infantino (left) sign off on the FIFA partnership.

Qatar Airways Group chief executive officer Engr Badr Mohammed Al-Meer joined FIFA president Gianni Infantino for the signing ceremony on last week’s first FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 anniversary.

The agreement will cover significant FIFA tournaments, including the FIFA World Cup 26, FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027, and the FIFA World Cup 2030, as well as all youth men’s and women’s tournaments, commencing with the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Indonesia.

(Source: Qatar Airways)