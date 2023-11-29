LIV Golf tees off in Singapore

SINGAPORE, 30 November 2023: LIV Golf* is set to return to Singapore from 3 to 5 May 2024, the Singapore Tourism Board confirmed in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

The professional golf league will gather some of the world’s best golfers to compete on the award-winning Serapong course at Sentosa Golf Club.

STB notes Singapore is shaping up to become a dynamic international sporting hub as the board intensives efforts to draw more world-class sports events that will attract a strong following of sports fans.

LIV Golf announced its 2024 tournament schedule at a press conference held last week In London, confirming its first full season that starts in February and will feature 12 regular season events in eight different countries.

The LIV Golf League competition will kick off again at El Camaleón Golf Course in Mayakoba, Mexico, the site of last season’s opener. Also returning as host venues: The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide, Australia – winner of the World Golf Awards’ Best Golf Event of 2023; the legendary Real Club Valderrama in Andalucía, Spain; the Serapong course at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore, recently named World’s Best Golf Course; and The Old White course at The Greenbrier, site of Bryson DeChambeau’s historic title-winning 58.

LIV Golf 2024 Schedule

*LIV Golf is a professional golf tour. The name “LIV” refers to the Roman numerals for 54, the score if every hole on a par-72 course was birdied and the number of holes to be played at LIV events. (Wikipedia).

