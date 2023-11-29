Icon of the Seas joins RCI fleet

SINGAPORE, 30 November 2023: Royal Caribbean International welcomed the highly anticipated Icon of the Seas to its fleet in a celebration at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Turku, Finland, this week.

The cruise line’s representatives signed transfer of ownership documents just two months before the new ship’s January 2024 debut in Miami in a celebration led by Royal Caribbean Group president and CEO Jason Liberty, Royal Caribbean International president and CEO Michael Bayley and shipbuilder Meyer Turku CEO Tim Meyer.

Icon of the Seas: Off to Spain for finishing touches.

Construction took more than two years, including installing the AquaDome, the single largest glass and steel structure to be lifted onto a cruise ship, and engineering more water on board than ever before across seven pools and six record-breaking waterslides.

Following the handover ceremony, Icon of the Seas sailed from Turku to Cadiz, Spain, where the cruise line will add the finishing touches before it heads to Miami for its maiden voyage in January 2024

Icon is also the cruise line’s first ship that can be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), a transitional fuel. The dual-fuel engines will work alongside a lineup of energy efficiency initiatives. Royal Caribbean Group plans to introduce a net-zero cruise ship by 2035.