MCB records robust recovery

MELBOURNE, 29 November 2023: Melbourne Convention Bureau announced strong results for the 2022/2023 financial year Monday, reporting a 74% increase in economic contribution from secured business events compared to the previous year.

Economic contribution for the state reached AUD354 million through the successful acquisition of 197 future events, anticipated to attract over 100,500 visitors and occupy over 196,000 room nights across Victoria.

Standout events like the World Chambers Congress 2025 and the inaugural APAC Offshore Wind and Green Hydrogen Summit 2023 are examples of the city’s ability to draw influential events.

Corporate meetings and incentive events also played a crucial role, contributing AUD77 million in economic impact for the state from the 58 groups secured. Notable among these is the Amway China Leadership Seminar 2025, which is expected to bring over 10,000 delegates from China to Melbourne. As one of the largest delegations from China to visit Melbourne, this mega incentive group is a major coup for the state.

Large-scale conventions made a strong return by hosting the Rotary International Convention 2023. Throughout the year, 187 events were held, injecting AUD385 million into Victoria’s visitor economy.