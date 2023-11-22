BANGKOK, 23 November 2023: Centara Hotels & Resorts, a leading hotel operator headquartered in Thailand announced this week the appointment of Chen Thipvarodom as the general manager of the Centara Ayutthaya.

Set to open at the end of this year, the new property is another collaboration between Central Pattana, a global sustainable real estate company and developer of Central shopping centres, residential projects, office buildings and hotels across Thailand and Centara Hotels & Resorts.

Chen Thipvarodom.

Chen brings over 15 years of valuable hospitality expertise to this new role with a career in the hotel industry driven by a profound passion for connecting with people from various corners of the world, understanding diverse cultures, and ensuring exceptional guest experiences.

In his previous role as director of business development and cluster general manager at Furama Hotels & Resorts International Management Thailand, Chen exhibited exemplary leadership qualities and a keen eye for operational excellence. His commitment to surpassing guest expectations and delivering the highest level of service make him the ideal candidate for the soon-to-be-opened Centara Ayutthaya.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chen as the general manager for Centara Ayutthaya. His extensive career and unwavering dedication to excellence align perfectly with our commitment to providing exceptional hospitality,” stated Central Pattana Hotel Properties in Thailand director of operations Wuthisak Pichayagan. “We believe his leadership will play a vital role in making Centara Ayutthaya a standout destination.”

“I am honoured to join Centara family as General Manager for Centara Ayutthaya”, Chen commented. “I look forward to working hand in hand with the exceptional team to grow this new hotel and create unforgettable moments for our guests through my industry expertise and deep passion for hospitality”. For more information on Centara’s properties, visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com/.