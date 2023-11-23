AirAsia boosts Thai flights

BANGKOK, 24 November 2023: AirAsia Thailand (FD) is reinforcing its position as the airline with the widest network and highest frequency in Thailand by increasing flights on 14 popular domestic routes during the fourth quarter to cater to the year-end holiday season.

A total of 18 daily flights will be added to the service, an increase from 87 to 105 domestic flights daily.

Photo credit: AirAsia.

The airline reports a load factor average of 93% for its domestic service in the third quarter and aims for a high of 95% during the final quarter.

AirAsia Thailand head of commercial Tansita Akrarittipirom said: “The fourth quarter is a key travel season when many Thai travellers choose to travel domestically. At the same time, VISA Free schemes by the government for select groups of visitors, particularly those from China, India and Taiwan, will align with AirAsia offering a wide array of routes. Increasing frequency during the quarter is expected to attract more foreign tourists to Thailand.”

At present, AirAsia Thailand operates 32 domestic routes, including 24 routes from Bangkok and eight regional routes. The carrier’s highest frequency domestic routes are Bangkok-Chiang Mai, flying up to 18 times a day (13 flights from Don Mueang and five from Suvarnabhumi), Bangkok-Phuket, flying up to 17 times a day (13 flights from Don Mueang and four flights from Suvarnabhumi) and Bangkok-Krabi, flying up to eight times a day (six flights from Don Mueang and two from Suvarnabhumi).

In Q4/2023, Thai AirAsia will increase flights on 14 domestic routes (compared to Q3):

Bangkok (Don Mueang) to

Chiang Mai, from 11 to 13 flights a day

Phuket, from 11 to 13 flights a day

Chiang Rai, from 4 to 6 flights a day

Krabi, from 5 to 6 flights a day

Surat Thani, from 3 to 4 flights a day

Udon Thani, from 3 to 4 flights a day

Ranong, from 1 to 2 flights a day

Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to

Chiang Mai, from 3 to 5 flights a day

Phuket, from 3 to 4 flights a day

Krabi, from 1 to 2 flights a day

