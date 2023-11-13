Australian travel firms honoured

SYDNEY, 14 November 2023: A record 12,000 Australians have nominated their favourite ATAS accredited Travel Brand in this year’s National Travel Industry Awards (NTIA) People’s Choice Award, supported by News Corp Australia’s leading travel media brand Escape.

The People’s Choice Award at the NTIAs celebrates the travel brands that have impacted Australian travellers’ hearts. Considering the best skills and solutions provided by Australian Travel Brands, five finalists have now been named.

People’s Choice Award Finalists:

Abercrombie & Kent

Capricorn Travel, WA

Clean Cruising Company, QLD

Dream Maker Travel, QLD

Trafalgar

The national competition winner will be announced later this week on 18 November at the 2023 NTIAs.

The collaboration with Escape is an important ATIA initiative to reinforce the importance of choosing ATAS-accredited travel businesses.

The free-to-enter digital competition asked readers to nominate their favourite ATAS-accredited travel brand in 50 words or less to win these incredible prizes:

Major Prize

Two return Economy Class tickets on Singapore Airlines (SIA) for travel from any Australian city served by SIA to any European or UK city served by SIA.

12-day Best of Germany tour experience for two people, courtesy of Trafalgar.

First Runner Up

Two nights accommodation (twin share) at Sails in the Desert – Ayers Rock Resort, including buffet breakfast and airport transfers.

AUD500 TravelPay Mastercard Gift Card.

Second Runner Up

One night’s stay in a Deluxe Room at Crown Towers Melbourne, including breakfast for two people at the Conservatory.

AUD500 TravelPay Mastercard Gift Card.

ATIA CEO commented: “We’re proud of and congratulate the People’s Choice Finalists who have displayed a commitment to excellence, ensuring every holiday is incredible and unforgettable.”

“This year, the competition was expanded to include cruise lines, ATAS Accredited Travel Agencies and ATAS Accredited Tour Operators so that the wide spectrum of Australian travel could be represented in the People’s Choice.”