Artyzen brand arrives in Singapore

SINGAPORE, 23 November 2023: Artyzen Hospitality Group (AHG), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shun Tak Holdings, has announced the arrival of two new luxury lifestyle properties in Singapore and Shanghai under the Artyzen Hotels and Resorts brand.

2023 is a watershed year for Artyzen Hospitality Group, with a doubling of the room inventory, establishing the first international footprint outside of Greater China, and diverse projects, including lifestyle hotels, serviced apartments, restaurants and bars, and conference centres.

The two new hotels in Singapore’s West Orchard neighbourhood and Shanghai’s vibrant new central business district of Qiantian are Artyzen Hotels & Resorts’ new flagship properties, joining two existing hotels, Artyzen Lingang Shanghai and Artyzen Grand Lapa Macau.

New openings

The 142-room Artyzen Singapore opens on 24 November 2023 and is located in the West Orchard neighbourhood on Cuscaden Road.

The 202-room Artyzen New Bund 31 Shanghai opened on 27 October 2023. The new lifestyle hotel is adjacent to the Bank of Communications and New Bund 31 Performing Arts Centre in Shanghai’s thriving cultural district of Qiantan famed for its prestigious luxury shopping, dining, and entertainment.