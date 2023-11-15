AirAsia to fly Singapore-Hat Yai route

SINGAPORE, 16 November 2023: AirAsia Thailand introduced Wednesday a new direct flight from Singapore to Hat Yai, set to take off on 1 February 2024.

Starting 15 November 2023, travellers could start booking flights to explore the largest city of the Songkhla province in Thailand.

AirAsia Thailand’s head of commercial Tansita Akrarittipirom said: “The introduction of the new route will establish an important connection between the economic hub of Southern Thailand and Singapore, one of the most prominent Asean’s port cities. This is also an opportunity for Thailand to attract more tourists from the Lion City, as Singaporeans can now fly directly to Hat Yai without the need to transit in Bangkok or Kuala Lumpur, allowing them to save even more. The new route launch also presents opportunities for boosting local tourism and economies.”

Hat Yai is a major city in the southern region of Thailand situated in Songkhla province and a hub for trade and travel. Known for its lively culture and vibrancy, Hat Yai boasts notable attractions such as the Kim Yong Market and Asean Night Bazaar, drawing visitors from across Southeast Asia. Beyond the shopping havens, tourists can immerse themselves in the rich cultural tapestry of Songkhla Old Town, take in panoramic vistas from the Hat Yai Cable Car, explore the unique biodiversity at the Ton Nga Chang Wildlife Sanctuary, or experience the excitement of the iconic Golden Mermaid statue adorning Samila Beach.

In celebration of the new route launch, AirAsia offers promotional fares from as low as SGD88 all-in* one way. Bookings are open for the promotional fare until 3 December 2023 for travel from 1 February 2024 to 31 March 2024.

Flight schedule from Singapore (SIN) to Hat Yai (HDY):

*The all-in fare is for one-way travel only, including airport tax, fuel surcharges and other applicable fees. Other terms and conditions apply.