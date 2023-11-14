Oceania revises its 2024 Med cruises

SINGAPORE, 15 November 2023: Oceania Cruises has revised its 2024 Mediterranean schedule to replace sightseeing visits in Israel, Egypt, and Jordan with more ports of call in the Mediterranean, specifically the Greek islands.

The 42 revised itineraries range from 10 to 58 days and concentrate on the Mediterranean’s so-called ‘best-loved ports’.

Photo credit: Oceania.

Sample 2024 Mediterranean Itineraries

21 April: 10 days from Valletta to Trieste aboard Vista

Sails the Mediterranean, Aegean, and Adriatic seas with visits to Valletta, Heraklion, Athens, Dubrovnik and Venice.

13 May: 24 days from Dubai to Barcelona aboard Insignia

Highlights Athens, Valletta, Dubrovnik, Rome and Barcelona, and the Santorini, Capri and Monte Carlo resorts.

14 May: 15 days from Dubai to Trieste aboard Riviera

Cruises the Arabian, Red, Mediterranean and Adriatic seas. Highlights include Argostoli and Corfu in Greece, Montenegro, Dubrovnik, and Split, Croatia.

18 May: 14 days from Barcelona to Rome aboard Marina

Visits Barcelona, Athens, and Rome, plus the resorts of Palma de Mallorca, Corfu, Santorini and Sorrento, the gateway to Capri.

21 May: 11 days from Rome to Trieste aboard Vista

The cruise visits mainland ports in Italy, Greece, and Croatia. Also explores the islands of Sicily, Malta, Corfu, and Montenegro.

29 May: 12 days from Trieste to Barcelona aboard Rivier

This new itinerary features ports along the Dalmatian Coast, Montenegro, Corfu, Malta and Sicily islands, Pompeii, Rome, Florence, and St Tropez.

1 June: 11 days from Trieste to Athens aboard Vista

From Trieste, the ship heads for the Adriatic coastal resorts of Zadar, Dubrovnik, Kotor, and Bari before visiting ports in Turkey and Greece.

7 July: 10 days from Athens to Istanbul aboard Riviera

The itinerary highlights historic sites in Greece and Turkey, including UNESCO-protected Ephesus and the Greek islands of Mykonos and Santorini, plus Crete.

24 July: 10 days from Athens to Barcelona aboard Riviera

This voyage visits Athens, Rome, Florence, and Barcelona, as well as Greek islands, Sicily and resorts along the Amalfi Coast and French Riviera.

13 August: 12 days from Rome to Rome aboard Riviera

The cruise explores Rome, Athens and Pompeii, plus the Amalfi Coast and the Mediterranean islands of Malta, Mykonos, Santorini, Sicily and Crete.

28 September: 10 days from Athens to Istanbul aboard Riviera

This cruise combines the Croatian city of Dubrovnik and remote Kotor with Mykonos and Santorini, Athens, Crete, and Ephesus.

2 October: 14 days from Barcelona to Valletta aboard Marina

Explores the Mediterranean and Aegean seas with visits to Barcelona, Florence, Rome, and Dubrovnik, the resorts of Toulon, Portofino and Capri, and the islands of Corsica, Sicily, Corfu, and Malta.

16 October: 10 days from Valletta to Rome aboard Marina

The islands of Malta, Montenegro, Corfu and Sicily are the historical attractions, plus the itinerary features Dubrovnik and Split, Croatia; Katakolon, Greece; and Bari, Naples and Rome, Italy.

20 October: 10 days from Athens to Rome aboard Vista

Athens, Gythoin, Argostoli and Corfu in Greece, the Dalmatian coastal treasures of Kotor and Dubrovnik, and the island of Malta are complemented by calls at Messina, Salerno and Rome in Italy.

30 October: 12 days from Rome to Athens aboard Vista

Visits Mykonos and Corfu in Greece, Montenegro, legendary Sicily, and Malta. Calls in at Rome, Cinque Terre, Toulon, Dubrovnik and Athens.

11 November: 9 days from Athens to Rome aboard Vista

The cruise visits Athens, Gythion and Argostoli in Greece, the islands of Montenegro, Malta and Sicily, plus Dubrovnik, Salerno and Rome.

24 November: 18 days from Istanbul to Dubai aboard Riviera

Sails from Istanbul for Mykonos, Athens, the walled city of Dubrovnik, and the lesser-known resorts of Kotor and Argostoli.