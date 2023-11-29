AirAsia celebrates with a birthday discount

KUALA LUMPUR, 30 November 2023: Celebrating 22 years of connecting people, AirAsia offers fares with 22% discounts* on all flights for bookings made by midnight on 3 December 2023.

Travellers are eligible for the 22% discounts for all seats on all flights to destinations such as Penang, Bali, Krabi, Phu Quoc, Shanghai, Amritsar, New Delhi, Busan, Gold Coast, Trivandrum (starting 21 February 2024).

In addition, Malaysians can enjoy visa-free entry to China starting 1 December following China’s recent announcement. They can fly from Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru, and Kota Kinabalu to Guangzhou, Kunming, Shenzhen and Beijing.

Airline code: AK, FD, QZ, Z2, XJ and D7

Booking deadline: 3 December 2023

Travel period: 8 January – 30 September 2024