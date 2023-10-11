Virgin Atlantic names GSA for Brazil

SINGAPORE, 12 October 2023: Inaugurating a daily service in May 2024 between São Paulo GRU and London LHR, Virgin Atlantic has named Discover the World its GSA partner for Brazil.

The partnership means Discover the World will put in place a sales, marketing, finance and support team for the Brazilian travel trade and set up a dedicated Virgin Atlantic office in São Paulo. The team will report directly to Justin Bell, the country manager in Brazil.

Photo credit: Virgin Atlantic

Discover the World’s head of airline development, Aiden Walsh commented: “We have had a strong relationship with Virgin Atlantic over several years … For Brazil, we have a comprehensive plan where travel trade partners will play a key role in revenue development. We look forward to implementing the plan and making Virgin Atlantic a brand that becomes a firm favourite with Brazil’s trade partners.”

About Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic was founded by entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson in 1984. In 2022, Virgin Atlantic was voted Britain’s only Global Five Star Airline by APEX for the sixth year running in the Official Airline Ratings. Headquartered in London, it employs more than 7,500 people worldwide, flying customers to 31 destinations across four continents. Virgin Atlantic recently continued its expansion in the US, launching new routes to Austin, Texas and Tampa, Florida.