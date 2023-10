THAI rolls out winter flight schedule

BANGKOK, 23 October 2023: THAI Airways International will operate flights to 51 cities worldwide during the winter timetable from 29 October 2023 to 30 March 2024, a significant boost in serving international destinations — eight in Europe, eight in India and six in China.

In addition to reinstating destinations post-Covid pandemic and increasing flights to meet growing travel demand, THAI has taken over all of Thai Smile’s regional routes to phase out the low-cost subsidiary’s operations by early 2024.

Photo credit: THAI

THAI introduces a new daily service to Istanbul, Türkiye, effective 1 December. It also includes new endeavours such as flights to Gaya, the gateway to Bodh Gaya, a revered site (Mahabodhi Temple Complex), the signature destination of seasonal Buddhist heritage tours of India and Nepal. The take-over of Thai Smile routes will see THAI flying to Siem Reap (home of the Angkor Wat Historical Park) for the first time starting 1 December, landing at the new airport Siem Reap Angkor International Airport (SAI),

Intercontinental routes

Europe

1. Bangkok – Munich: daily flight.

2. Bangkok – Frankfurt: twice daily flights.

3. Bangkok – Istanbul: daily flight, starting 1 December 2023.

4. Bangkok – Stockholm: daily flight.

5. Bangkok – Copenhagen: daily flight.

6. Bangkok – Zurich: daily flight.

7. Bangkok – Paris: daily flight.

8. Bangkok – London: twice daily flights.

Australia

9. Bangkok – Melbourne: twice daily flights.

10. Bangkok – Sydney: daily flight.

Asia

1. Bangkok – Sapporo: daily flight.

2. Bangkok – Tokyo (Narita): twice daily flights.

3. Bangkok – Tokyo (Haneda): twice daily flights.

4. Bangkok – Nagoya: daily flight.

5. Bangkok – Osaka: twice daily flights.

6. Bangkok – Fukuoka: daily flight.

7. Bangkok – Manila: daily flight.

8. Bangkok – Seoul: triple daily flights.

9. Bangkok – Taipei: daily flight. (*increased to twice daily flights from 1 January 2024)

10. Bangkok – Kaohsiung: daily flight.

China

11. Bangkok – Hong Kong: triple daily flights. (increased to four flights per day from 1 February 2024)

12. Bangkok – Beijing: six flights per week every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. (increases to daily flight from 1 December 2023)

13. Bangkok – Shanghai: daily flight.

14. Bangkok – Guangzhou: daily flight.

15. Bangkok – Chengdu: two flights weekly every Tuesday and Thursday. (increased to five flights weekly every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday from 1 December 2023)

16. Bangkok – Kunming: three flights every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. (Increases to five flights weekly every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday from 1 December 2023)

Southeast Asia

17. Bangkok – Siem Reap: daily flight, starting 1 December 2023.

18. Bangkok – Phnom Penh: twice daily flights.

19. Bangkok – Vientiane: twice daily flights.

20. Bangkok – Ho Chi Minh: twice daily flights.

21. Bangkok – Hanoi: twice daily flights.

22. Bangkok – Singapore: triple daily flights. (increased to 35 flights weekly from 1 February 2024)

23. Bangkok – Jakarta: twice daily flights.

24. Bangkok – Denpasar: daily flight.

25. Bangkok – Penang: daily flight.

26. Bangkok – Kuala Lumpur: twice daily flights.

27. Bangkok – Yangon: twice daily flights.

South Asia/ Middle East

28. Bangkok – Ahmedabad: daily flight.

29. Bangkok – Mumbai: 11 flights weekly.

30. Bangkok – Delhi: 22 flights weekly.

31. Bangkok – Bengaluru: daily flight.

32. Bangkok – Hyderabad: daily flight.

33. Bangkok – Chennai: daily flight.

34. Bangkok – Gaya: daily flight, starting 1 December 2023.

35. Bangkok – Kolkata: daily flight.

36. Bangkok – Dhaka: twice daily flights.

37. Bangkok – Kathmandu: daily flight. (increased to twice daily flights from 1 December 2023)

38. Bangkok – Lahore: five flights weekly every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

39. Bangkok – Islamabad: four flights weekly every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

40. Bangkok – Karachi: five flights weekly every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

41. Bangkok – Jeddah: three flights weekly every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.