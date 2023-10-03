Smart Travel Asia brings back honours list

HONG KONG, 4 October 2023: Smart Travel Asia, a pioneering online travel magazine in Asia, has resumed its annual honours list following a four-year hiatus caused by the Covid pandemic.

It has a history dating back to January 2003, and its reader polls have run since 2005 (with a four-year hiatus 2019-2022) covering airlines, airports, destinations and hotels.

Marking its 20th anniversary, the poll of Asia’s best has been trimmed down from a top-25 to a top-10. The detailed results of the 20th Anniversary Best in Travel Poll 2023 by Smart Travel Asia can be viewed at https://www.smarttravelasia.com/travelpoll2023.htm.

Predictably, some of the old favourite destinations are back as leaders, such as Bangkok (top holiday destination), Bali (ranked second), Maldives and Hokkaido (joint third.

Singapore Changi Airport (top airport ranked worldwide) thrived, well positioned to catch both regional traffic and traffic from the UK/Europe and Australia as countries reopened. Hong Kong International Airport dropped to ninth place.

The top 10 resorts and hotels placed Kudadoo Maldives as the top luxury hotel in Asia); Aleenta Phuket Phang Nga Resort & Spa (No1 Boutique Hotel in Asia); Shangri-La Hotel Singapore (No1 Conference Hotel in Asia); Ayana Resort & Spa Bali (No1 Spa Hotel in Asia); Soneva Jani Maldives (No 1 Family Hotel in Asia); Amankila Bali (No1 Leisure Hotel in Asia).