Resort World One sails in Southeast Asia

HONG KONG, 10 October 2023: Resorts World Cruises introduces new five-night cruises departing Hong Kong for Vietnam and the Philippines.

The two new cruises were announced last week and complement the current five-night Okinawa cruise. There are two cruise options on the ship Resort World One. It sails to Vietnam with visits to Nha Trang and Danang and also to Boracay Island and Manila in the Philippines. The latter is scheduled to sail from January until March 2024. Both cruises start in Hong Kong.

Boracay is one of the country’s top award-winning islands and was named on a short list of three best islands in Asia according to the 2023 Conde Nast Traveller Reader’s Choice Awards.

Five-night cruise to Vietnam: Departures on 12 November and 10 December 2023; 18 February 2024; 17 March; 14 April 2024.

Five-night cruise to the Philippines: Departures on 21 January, 4 February and 3 March 2024.