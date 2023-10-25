Regent Seven Seas Cruises upgrades WiFi

SINGAPORE, 26 October 2023: Regent Seven Seas Cruises has installed Starlink on board Seven Seas Mariner, providing guests with high-speed WiFi in time for the ship’s 2024 World Cruise, which sets sail in January.

In addition, connectivity for guests and crew will be elevated on board Regent’s newest ship, Seven Seas Grandeur, with the installation of SpaceX’s Starlink high-speed internet before its launch in November.

Starlink uses advanced low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites to improve the capacity, speed, and reliability of on-board internet, offering guests a connected, high-speed experience. All six ships are expected to be equipped with Starlink by the end of 2024.