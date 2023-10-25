SINGAPORE, 26 October 2023: Following its recognition on the Conde Nast reader’s choice awards winners list, Pandaw’s Owners Suite on RV Kalay Pandaw has been voted the World’s Best River Cruise Suite at the 2023 World Cruise Awards.

In a press statement, the river cruise specialist for India and Southeast Asia said it was honoured to win such a prestigious award… and believes it was a “testament to our understated yet characterful and comfortable stateroom design.”

Kalay Pandaw was built in 2013 by Pandaw’s shipbuilders in Myanmar. Despite being the smallest ship in the fleet, it has quickly become a favourite amongst Pandaw Members for its intimate set-up.

“Kalay and our other vessels in Myanmar are now securely moored and maintained by our dedicated local team, ready and waiting for when the time is right for guests to return to this wonderful destination,” the Pandaw management explained.

Pandaw embarks on the 2023 – 2024 winter season, offering curated luxury cruises on 10 vessels reflecting similar design concepts pioneered by the original Kalay.

Popular sailings explore Vietnam & Cambodia, Thailand & Laos, India & Bangladesh.

To book visit pandaw.com

