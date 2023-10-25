Fakers copy THAI Coms Facebook page

BANGKOK, 26 October 2023: Thai Airways International warned Facebook fans earlier this week that scammers are faking the airline’s Corporate Communications Facebook page.

“Don’t be fooled, don’t transfer, don’t share and check the likes and follows displayed, says the airline, noting that the genuine THAI Corporate Communications Facebook has 9.3k likes and 15k followers (as of 23 October), while the fake version has more – 51k likes and another 51k follows.

The airline explains that THAI Corporate Communication’s real page URL is THAI Corporate Communications, so if you see pages using other URLs, assume that they are all fake pages.

The airline has already reported the case to the authorities, but be aware the fraudsters have created fake content, adding posts on job recruitment designed to scam money off the unsuspecting. There are even news reports imitating real pages to build credibility.

Having gone through all the trouble of faking the page, the scammers hope to fool us into parting with cash through an online payment for an imaginary service or job application scheme cleverly disguised as coming from the airline. As the airline advises, flee the page fast; no shares, no transfers, no regrets.