GCC travel bookings drive DidaTravel gains

HONG KONG 2 May 2024: DidaTravel, a tech-driven global travel wholesaler, confirms strong year-to-date sales growth across Middle East markets and destinations ahead of the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai.

For DidaTravel, a leading B2B travel wholesaler in China and APAC, the Middle East region has been an increasing strategic focus over the past few years. The year-to-date growth is a testament to the success of this strategy, with an average outbound sales increase of +104% from GCC source markets.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) brings together six Arab countries – Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Performance highlights

Year-to-date outbound TTV* sales from across the GCC source markets have grown by an average of +104% compared to the previous 12 months.

The fastest-growing source markets were Saudi Arabia (+202%), Qatar (+199%), Kuwait (+157%) and Bahrain (+104%).

Top international destinations booked by GCC travellers included the UK, Turkey, Thailand, USA, Indonesia and Malaysia.

From an inbound perspective, the most popular GCC destinations are Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyad, Doha and Jeddah. Year-to-date average daily rates (ADRs) for GCC destinations booked through DidaTravel’s platform and distribution channels have grown by a very positive average of +31%.

In addition, DidaTravel’s flight distribution business has been growing very fast across the GCC region, with average regional outbound sales growth of +556% year-to-date.

DidaTravel VP Global Account Management Jinyan Li commented: “For DidaTravel, the GCC region is of paramount strategic importance from both a source market and destination perspective, so it is great to see such positive results over the past 12 months after all the hard work of both our sourcing and distribution teams.”

DidaTravel will be exhibiting at an ATM in Dubai, Stand TT3350, from 6 to 9 May.

*TTV = Total Transaction Value

**ADR = Average Daily Rate

All data is based on bookings made via DidaTravel’s platform and distribution channels and compares the full-year performance up to 15 April 2024 versus the previous 12 months.

About Dida Travel

DidaTravel is a tech-driven global travel distribution company that was founded in 2012. The company is headquartered in Shenzhen, China and has over 600 employees in eight offices globally. The company works with over 35,000 travel-buying clients worldwide, including travel agencies, tour operators, wholesalers, OTAs, travel management companies (TMCs) and airlines.

Additionally, the company has a portfolio of over 75,000 competitively sourced direct hotel contracts, as well as more than 1.5 million accommodation products provided by 600+ global suppliers, covering more than 200 countries/regions.