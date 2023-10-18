Okinawa welcomes Resort World One

HONG KONG, 19 October 2023: Resorts World Cruises continued its expansion of new itineraries this week with Resorts World One’s inaugural five-night cruise from Hong Kong to Okinawa, which includes Naha and Miyakojima.

Departing from Hong Kong on 15 October, Resorts World One visited Naha and Miyakojima on 17 and 18 October. From here on, the cruise will depart monthly on selected Sundays.

Delegates from Resorts World Cruises and the Okinawa and Naha authorities attended a special event on the Resorts World One to celebrate the ship’s maiden arrival in Naha, Okinawa.

Okinawa is an all-time favourite destination for many travellers, and Resorts World One offers cruise fares starting from HKD3,520 per guest based on twin sharing for the trip.

A special welcome event was held in Naha to commemorate the milestone to celebrate Resorts World One’s first arrival into the capital city of Okinawa.

“We are excited to expand our itineraries with Okinawa as our new destination for our five-night cruises aboard the Resorts World One from Hong Kong. Okinawa has so much to offer, and we look forward to visiting beyond Naha and Miyakojima shortly,” said Resorts World Cruises president Michael Goh.