BANGKOK 17 October 2023: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, is thrilled to announce the exciting conclusion of its Love Isaan promotion with a special week-long Flash Sale. Guests who book from today to 23 October 2023 for stays through 29 December 2023 will enjoy a host of exclusive perks, including 30% off flexible rates, plus an additional 15% discount for CentaraThe1 members at Centara Korat, Centara Ubon and Centara Udon.

In addition to these savings, guests can choose from an array of modern rooms and suites across all three properties, each offering exciting dining experiences, outdoor swimming pools, modern MICE facilities and event spaces, and convenient access to nearby Central shopping centres and local landmarks.

From its awe-inspiring temples and breathtaking landscapes to vibrant festivals and renowned local fare, Thailand’s northeast is a captivating destination for families, solo explorers, couples and business travellers alike. Whether discovering the historic ruins of Korat, indulging in the shopping delights of Udon Thani’s bustling markets, or immersing yourself in the serene natural beauty of Ubon Ratchathani’s lush mountain ranges, Centara is The Place to Be in Isaan.

To take advantage of the Love Isaan – Flash Sale, guests must book directly through the Centara Hotels & Resorts website before the offer ends on 23 October 2023. CentaraThe1 members enjoy an extra 15% discount when logged into their member account at the time of booking, and new members can sign up for free now to take advantage of this amazing extra saving at www.CentaraThe1.com

For more information on this very limited-time offer and to make a booking, visit: https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/isaan-flash-sale