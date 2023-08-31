Vistara flies beach lovers to the Maldives

SINGAPORE, 1 September 2023: Vistara, a joint venture of the Tata group and Singapore Airlines, will add daily flights between Delhi and the Maldives starting 1 October.

Vistara will operate its A320neo aircraft featuring a three-class configuration on the route. It will enhance connectivity between India and Maldives following the launch of Mumbai to Malé flights earlier this year.

Commenting on the new route from Delhi, Vistara chief executive officer Vinod Kannan said: “We are thrilled to introduce direct connectivity between Delhi and Malé – our second route to the exquisite beach destination, in addition to Mumbai-Malé. This new route will enable us to provide our customers with enhanced access to one of the world’s most popular holiday destinations while also imparting further momentum to the existing bilateral cooperation between India and the Republic of Maldives.”

Return fares on the daily flight from Delhi to the Maldives start at INR 26999 all-in (Return fare from Malé MVR 5099)

The capital city of Maldives, Malé, is the ideal holiday destination for travellers who appreciate serene blue seas and want to indulge in the rich Maldivian heritage and culture. Malé is among the five smallest capital cities in the world, where you can explore malls, markets, and restaurants.

Flight details Delhi – Malé

The airline also operates direct flights between Malé and Mumbai. The round-trip all-inclusive fare Mumbai-Malé-Mumbai starts at INR21599, and the round-trip all-inclusive fare Malé-Mumbai-Malé starts at MVR 3699.

Flight details Mumbai – Malé