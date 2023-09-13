Penang showcases its events business

GEORGE TOWN, 14 September 2023: The Penang Convention & Exhibition Bureau (PCEB) hosted the Network of Indian MICE Agents (NIMA) during their recent visit to strengthen business relations between Penang and India.

India delivers significant business for Penang’s tourism and events sector, according to Gajesh Girdhar, National Coordinator of NIMA, and Rakesh Arora, Convention Chairman of NIMA who led the delegation.

Photo credit PCEB. Travel agents check out the town on trisaws.

Penang partners and NIMA agents established valuable connections. At the same time, travel business leaders in Penang set their objectives to enhance the island’s reputation as a premier events destination, focusing on drawing more business to the Setia SPICE Convention Centre.

NIMA agents were given an on-site tour of the convention centre’s versatile facilities comprising expansive convention spaces, meeting rooms, and a multipurpose arena.

The event ended on a cultural note, as NIMA agents embarked on a trishaw tour around George Town to experience Penang’s rich cultural heritage revealed in the city’s captivating history seen through its architecture, mesmerising street art, and vibrant local life.

The collaboration between NIMA and PCEB underlines a shared commitment to elevate Penang’s appeal to the Indian market.