Oceania Allura to sail Summer 2025

SINGAPORE, 13 September 2023: Oceania Cruises has released inaugural season sailing details for Allura, its newest ship to join the fleet in summer 2025.

There are 26 inaugural season sailings featuring more than 92 destinations on seven to 34-day voyages. Sales open on 14 September 2023. As the line’s second 1,200-guest Allura Class ship, she follows her sister, Vista, launched last May.

Photo credit Oceania Cruises.

The new vessel will sail her maiden voyage on a seven-day journey from Athens to Istanbul, departing on 8 June 2025.

First cruises inaugural season

Maiden Voyage – Athens to Istanbul, 8 June, 2025, seven days: Athens (Piraeus), Greece; Santorini, Greece; Heraklion (Crete), Greece; Rhodes, Greece; Bodrum, Turkey; Ephesus (Kusadasi), Turkey; Canakkale (Troy), Turkey; Istanbul, Turkey

Flourishing Rivieras – Rome to Athens, 29 July 2025, 17 days: Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy; Florence/Pisa/Tuscany (Livorno), Italy; Portofino, Italy; Palma de Mallorca, Spain; Barcelona, Spain; Saint-Tropez, France; Monte Carlo, Monaco; Cinque Terre (La Spezia), Italy; Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy; Sorrento/Capri, Italy; Santorini, Greece; Rhodes, Greece; Antalya, Turkey; Bodrum, Turkey; Patmos, Greece; Athens (Piraeus), Greece