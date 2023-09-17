SQ ramps up flights to Thailand

BANGKOK, 18 September 2023: Singapore Airlines will ramp up its flight services between Singapore and Thailand for the Northern Winter 2023/2024 season starting 29 October 2023.

Flight between Bangkok and Singapore will increase from five to six times daily, while flight services between Phuket and Singapore will increase from four to six times daily.

The sixth daily service between Bangkok and Singapore will use the Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner aircraft. The additional flights between Phuket and Singapore will use a Boeing 737-8 aircraft.

To elevate the customer experience, SIA has also rolled out complimentary unlimited in-flight Wi-Fi for all Suites, First Class, and Business Class customers, its PPS Club members and PPS Club supplementary card holders.

KrisFlyer members can now enjoy complimentary Wi-Fi plans when travelling in Premium Economy Class and Economy Class by adding the KrisFlyer membership number to the booking before departure.

Additional Flight Frequencies for Northern Winter 2023/2024