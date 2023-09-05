SINGAPORE, 6 September 2023: Outrigger Kaanapali Beach Resort in Maui, Hawaii, has named Edwin Torres general manager with the immediate task of supporting Outrigger hosts, their families and the community in the aftermath of the Lahaina wildfires.

Outrigger Hospitality Group finalised its acquisition of the 11-acre (4.4 ha), 432-room Kaanapali Beach Hotel on 26 July 2023.

It was renamed the OUTRIGGER Kaanapali Beach Resort.

The property is located on the world-famous Kaanapali Beach, Maui – recently ranked as the number one beach in the US and the number 10 beach in the world by TripAdvisor.

Torres will lead the beachfront resort with an eye to delivering exceptional service and authentic guest experiences while ensuring operational profitability and host engagement and development.

Torres has been the complex general manager, overseeing both the Outrigger Waikiki Beachcomber Hotel and Ohana Waikiki East by Outrigger since February.

Before that, he was general manager of Outrigger Waikiki Beachcomber Hotel since 2021 – Hawaii’s first craft hotel, which he elevated to number one on TripAdvisor out of 94 hotels on O‘ahu.

Torres’ Outrigger career began as food and beverage director at the Outrigger Guam Beach Resort. His industry experience includes director of event operations for the Grand Hotel Marriott in Point Clear, Alabama, and food & beverage director at W Retreat & Spa Vieques Island, Puerto Rico, and Scrub Island Resort, Spa & Marina, British Virgin Islands.

“Edwin possesses the remarkable skill to cultivate a success-driven atmosphere, uniting his colleagues in a tight-knit ohana (family),” said Outrigger senior vice president of operations for the Americas Mike Shaff. “I have full confidence in Edwin’s capacity to lead this renowned resort impeccably, particularly in the aftermath of the destructive fires in Lahaina.”

