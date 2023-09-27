Oceania Cruises lines up seven new 2025 summer sailings

SINGAPORE, 28 September 2023: Oceania Cruises, a culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, has confirmed seven new summer sailings to French Polynesia and Hawaii on board the 670-guest boutique hotel-style Regatta in 2025.

Reservations will open on 4 October 2023. The new cruises will visit French Polynesia and Hawaii during August, September and October 2025.

New summer sailings in 2025

Polynesian Dreams: 15 days from Honolulu to Papeete aboard Regatta, visiting Honolulu, Nawiliwili, Lahaina, Kailua-Kona, Hilo, Nuku Hiva, Rangiroa, Raiatea, Bora Bora and Papeete. Departs 1 August and 15 September 2025, which offers the itinerary in reverse.

Tahitian Legends: 10 days from Papeete to Papeete aboard Regatta, visiting Papeete, Moorea, Fakarava, Nuku Hiva, Rangiroa, Bora Bora and Raiatea. Departs 16 and 26 August and 5 September 2025.

Divine Pacific Oases: 15 days from Honolulu to Papeete aboard Regatta, visiting Honolulu, Nawiliwili, Kahului, Kailua-Kona, Hilo, Nuku Hiva, Rangiroa, Raiatea, Bora Bora and Papeete. Departs 30 September 2025.

Song of Polynesia: 18 days from Papeete to Los Angeles aboard Regatta, visiting Papeete, Moorea, Rangiroa, Nuku Hiva, Hilo, Lahaina, Honolulu, Nawiliwili and Los Angeles. Departs 15 October 2025.

Carrying just 670 guests, Regatta provides a small ship luxury experience, with just 340 suites and staterooms, nearly 70% of which feature private verandas.